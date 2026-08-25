5 African hairstyles to show off your curls
What's the story
African curls are a beautiful and unique hair type that deserves to be celebrated. These curls can be styled in several ways, highlighting their natural beauty and texture. From protective styles to everyday looks, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are five hairstyles that complement African curls, offering both style and practicality for those with this stunning hair type.
Iconic look
The classic afro
The classic afro is an iconic hairstyle that celebrates the natural volume and texture of African curls.
This style requires minimal manipulation, allowing curls to shine in their full glory.
To maintain a healthy afro, regular moisturizing and gentle detangling are key.
This timeless look works well for all occasions, making it a versatile choice for anyone looking to embrace their natural hair.
Elegant style
Braided crown
The braided crown is a sophisticated way to showcase African curls.
This style involves braiding sections of hair around the head, creating an elegant halo effect.
It's perfect for special occasions or when you want to keep your hair out of your face while still looking stylish.
The braided crown also helps protect curls from environmental damage, making it a practical choice as well.
Defined curls
Twist out perfection
A twist out is a great way to define African curls while adding some extra volume.
The technique involves twisting damp hair into sections and letting it dry before unraveling them for defined ringlets.
Twist outs can last several days with proper maintenance, making them an efficient option for those who want long-lasting curl definition without daily styling.
High volume
Pineapple updo
The pineapple updo is a go-to style for preserving curl definition overnight or adding height during the day.
By gathering all the hair at the top of the head, like a pineapple's crown, this look minimizes frizz and maximizes volume.
It's especially useful on days when you want quick, yet chic, solutions that keep your curls looking fresh longer.
Creative style
Bantu knots beauty
Bantu knots offer an innovative way to play with texture by creating small coiled sections all over the scalp before allowing them to set into beautiful spirals once unraveled later on.
Not only do these provide stunning results, but they also double up as an excellent protective style, ensuring minimal breakage occurs over time, too!