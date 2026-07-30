5 stunning hairstyles that still turn heads
What's the story
African hairstyles have always been a canvas for creativity and cultural expression. From intricate braids to bold afros, these styles have stood the test of time, reflecting the rich heritage of African communities. As we step into 2023, certain hairstyles continue to dominate the scene, blending tradition with modern flair. Here are five classic African hairstyles that remain timeless in 2023.
#1
The enduring beauty of box braids
Box braids are a classic hairstyle that continues to be popular in 2023. They are versatile and can be styled in several ways, making them suitable for all occasions.
The protective style is ideal for those looking to promote hair growth while maintaining a low-maintenance routine.
Box braids can be worn long or short, and come in various sizes and colors, allowing for personal expression.
#2
Timeless appeal of cornrows
Cornrows are another traditional hairstyle that has stood the test of time.
This technique involves braiding the hair close to the scalp in straight lines or patterns.
Cornrows are not only practical but also serve as a canvas for creativity, with their ability to incorporate designs and shapes.
They require minimal upkeep and are perfect for keeping hair healthy by reducing breakage.
#3
The bold statement of Afros
The afro remains an iconic symbol of African heritage and pride. In 2023, this voluminous style continues to make waves as a bold statement of self-acceptance and cultural appreciation.
The afro is all about embracing natural texture and volume, celebrating individuality without compromise on style or elegance.
#4
Versatility of twist outs
Twist outs provide another way to celebrate natural curls while offering versatility in styling options.
This method involves twisting damp hair into sections before allowing it to dry completely; once unraveled, it reveals defined curls with added bounce and texture.
Twist outs can be worn casually or dressed up, depending on the occasion, making them suitable for everyday wear.
#5
Elegance of Bantu knots
Bantu knots offer an elegant yet playful option when it comes to hairstyling choices this year.
These small coiled buns look stunning. When unraveled later, they reveal beautiful ringlets full of life and movement.
Perfectly suited whether you are attending formal events or casual gatherings alike.