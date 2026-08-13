Monsoon hair giving you trouble? Try these 5 hairstyles
What's the story
The Indian monsoon can be a tricky time for hair, with humidity and rain making it difficult to keep hairstyles in place. However, several practical hairstyles can keep you looking stylish and feeling comfortable during this season. From braids to buns, these hairstyles are easy to maintain and perfect for the humid weather. Here are five effective hairstyles to try this monsoon.
Tip 1
Classic braided ponytail
A classic braided ponytail is a perfect mix of style and practicality for the monsoon. It keeps hair off your face and neck, while also minimizing tangles caused by humidity.
To get this look, simply gather your hair into a high or low ponytail, and braid it from the base to the ends.
Secure with an elastic band to keep everything in place.
Tip 2
Messy bun with scarf
The messy bun with a scarf is a chic way to tame unruly hair during monsoon.
Just twist your hair into a loose bun at the crown of your head, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
Add a colorful scarf by wrapping it around the bun for extra flair and to hide any frizz or flyaways.
Tip 3
Half-up twisted hairstyle
The half-up, twisted hairstyle is perfect for those who want some hair down but still need it out of their face on humid days.
Just take two sections from either side of your head and twist them toward the back, securing them together with bobby pins or a small clip.
This style gives you control over your hair without completely tying it up.
Tip 4
Sleek low bun
A sleek low bun is ideal for formal occasions during monsoon season when you want to look polished despite the weather challenges.
Comb your dampened hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, and twist it into a tight bun, securing it with pins or an elastic band.
Use gel or serum, if needed, to tame any flyaways.
Tip 5
Fishtail braid crown
The fishtail braid crown gives an elegant touch while keeping hair neatly styled through rainy days.
Part your dampened hair down the middle, then create two fishtail braids on each side, wrapping them across the top of your head like a crown.
Pin them in place for a secure hold throughout the day, without constant adjustments.