5 styles for that unruly hair

Managing grown-out roots can be tricky, but with the right hairstyles, you can disguise them effortlessly. Be it a temporary fix or a long-term solution, there are plenty of styles that can help you mask those roots while keeping your look stylish and fresh. From braids to updos, these hairstyles offer practical ways to manage hair growth without frequent salon visits.

Tip 1 Braided crown elegance A braided crown is an elegant way to cover up grown-out roots. By weaving sections of hair around your head, you create a beautiful halo effect that draws attention away from the root area. This style works best with medium to long hair and can be easily achieved with some practice. Adding accessories like pins or flowers can further enhance its appeal.

Tip 2 High bun versatility The high bun is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. It pulls all your hair up and away from the face, making it perfect for hiding roots at the same time. Whether you're going for a casual look or something more formal, this style is easy to achieve and maintain throughout the day.

Tip 3 Half-up twist charm The half-up twist is a charming solution for those looking to disguise their roots while keeping some length down. By twisting small sections of hair from each side and pinning them at the back, you create an illusion of fuller locks. This style not only masks root growth but also adds texture and volume.

Tip 4 Messy bun casual appeal The messy bun is an effortless, casual hairstyle that works wonders in hiding grown-out roots. Just gather your hair loosely on top or at the back of your head and secure it with an elastic band or pins. The tousled look adds volume and movement, making it ideal for everyday wear or relaxed gatherings.