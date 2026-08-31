Keep your curls frizz-free with these monsoon hairstyles
What's the story
Monsoon can be a tough time for curly hair, as humidity causes frizz and makes curls unmanageable. But with the right hairstyles, you can keep your curls looking fabulous all season long. Here are five practical hairstyles that tame frizz and highlight the beauty of your natural curls. These styles are easy to do and are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Tip 1
The classic pineapple updo
The pineapple updo is a savior for curly hair during monsoon.
This style keeps your curls off your face and minimizes frizz by keeping them loosely gathered at the top of your head.
Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail using a soft scrunchie or headband. This way, your curls fall naturally without being crushed, and you wake up to bouncy hair.
Tip 2
Braided crown hairstyle
A braided crown is an elegant way to manage curly hair in humid weather.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and then create two braids on either side of your head.
Once done, wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, securing them with bobby pins.
This style not only controls frizz but also gives you an elegant look for any occasion.
Tip 3
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot is perfect for those who want to keep some curls down while controlling volume and frizz.
Just take the top section of your hair and twist it into a small bun at the crown of your head, securing it with a clip or elastic band.
The rest of your curls can flow freely, giving you a playful, yet chic, look.
Tip 4
Twisted low bun
A twisted low bun is ideal for keeping hair neat during monsoon days.
Start by twisting sections of damp or slightly wet hair from the nape of your neck towards the ear on one side, before securing them into a low bun with pins or elastics.
Repeat on the other side, if desired, before tying everything together at the nape again, if necessary.
Tip 5
Sleek side ponytail
For those who prefer sleek styles, try out this side ponytail option, which works wonders, even under high humidity conditions.
Simply smooth down any flyaways using serum, then gather all strands over one shoulder.
Secure tightly using an elastic band, ensuring no loose ends remain exposed.
This way, moisture will not affect the overall appearance throughout the day ahead!