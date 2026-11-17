Give your hairstyle a stylish twist with these halo braids
What's the story
Halo braids are a timeless hairstyle that adds elegance and sophistication to any occasion. These braided crowns are perfect for those who want to look effortlessly chic without spending hours in front of the mirror. Whether you're attending a wedding or simply want to elevate your everyday look, halo braids offer versatility and style. Here are five halo braid styles that promise an elegant touch to your hair.
#1
Classic halo braid
The classic halo braid is a go-to for its simplicity and elegance.
It involves braiding hair around the head, like a crown, giving a polished look that goes with formal and casual occasions alike.
This style is perfect for those with long hair, as it allows you to show off your locks while keeping them neatly in place.
#2
Twisted halo braid
For a little more texture, try the twisted halo braid.
Instead of traditional three-strand braiding, this style uses two strands twisted together to form the halo.
The result is a more intricate design that adds depth and interest to your hairstyle.
The twisted halo braid is perfect for those who want something different from the classic look.
#3
Fishtail halo braid
The fishtail halo braid gives an edgy twist to the traditional style.
This one involves weaving small sections of hair together to create a fishtail effect around the head.
The result is a delicate, yet striking appearance that draws attention without being too loud.
Ideal for special occasions, or when you want to make a statement with your hair.
#4
Dutch halo braid
The Dutch halo braid is similar to the French braid but with an inverted technique, giving it more volume and definition.
This method involves crossing sections of hair under each other instead of over, creating a raised effect along the crown of your head.
The Dutch halo braid adds height and drama to your look while remaining elegant.
#5
Bohemian halo braid
The bohemian halo braid adds a relaxed vibe to your hairstyle, with loose strands left out of the braid.
It gives an effortlessly chic look, perfect for outdoor events or casual get-togethers.
This style is all about embracing natural texture while still looking put-together, with its intricate design around the head.