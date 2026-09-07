Keep your hair secure and stylish during workouts
What's the story
Outdoor workouts can be tough, especially when it comes to keeping hair in place. A good headband hairstyle can keep your hair off your face and make you look stylish at the same time. Here are five easy headband hairstyles that are perfect for outdoor activities. These styles are functional and fashionable, so you can concentrate on your workout without any distractions.
#1
Classic ponytail with headband
The classic ponytail with a headband is a go-to style for many.
Simply gather your hair into a high or low ponytail and secure it with an elastic band.
Add a fabric headband to keep flyaways at bay and absorb sweat.
This style is easy to do and works well for both short and long hair, making it ideal for any outdoor workout.
#2
Braided headband style
For those who love braids, the braided headband style is a perfect pick.
Start by braiding two sections of hair from either side of your head, and pin them across the top like a headband.
The rest of your hair can be tied in a ponytail or left loose.
This not only keeps hair out of your face but also gives you a chic look while working out.
#3
Twisted halo with headband
The twisted halo with a headband is ideal for those who want a little more elegance in their workout gear.
Twist two sections of hair from either side of your head, and pin them across the top like a halo.
Add a fabric headband on top to keep everything in place and absorb sweat.
#4
Half-up top knot with headband
The half-up top knot with a headband is the best of both worlds.
Tie half of your hair into a top knot while leaving the rest down. Add a colorful or patterned fabric headband to keep flyaways at bay, and add some style to your look.
This one is perfect for those who want some versatility in their hairstyles.
#5
Low bun with wide headband
A low bun with a wide headband is perfect for those who prefer keeping their hair off their neck during workouts.
Tie all of your hair into a low bun at the nape of your neck, and add a wide headband over it.
This style keeps you cool by keeping hair away from your neck while also looking effortlessly stylish.