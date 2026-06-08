Bitter melon may help in regulating blood sugar levels

5 health benefits of bitter melon

By Simran Jeet 01:05 pm Jun 08, 202601:05 pm

What's the story

African bitter melon, a unique fruit, is known for its health benefits. It is commonly used in traditional medicine and has been the subject of various studies due to its potential health benefits. Here are five health benefits of African bitter melon, which make it a noteworthy addition to your diet. From blood sugar regulation to digestive health, this fruit has a lot to offer.