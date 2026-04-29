Watercress: A leafy green your diet is missing

Watercress, a leafy green vegetable, is often overlooked in the world of superfoods. However, this humble plant packs a punch when it comes to health benefits. Rich in nutrients and low in calories, watercress can be an excellent addition to your diet. Here are five surprising health benefits of watercress that might just make you want to add it to your meals more often.

#1 Boosts bone health Watercress is loaded with calcium and vitamin K, both of which are essential for keeping bones healthy. Calcium strengthens bones, and vitamin K helps in the process of bone mineralization. Eating watercress regularly may reduce the risk of osteoporosis and keep your bones strong as you age.

#2 Supports eye health The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin present in watercress are good for eye health. These carotenoids protect the eyes from harmful light exposure, and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration. Including watercress in your diet can help keep your vision sharp as you age.

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#3 Enhances skin health Watercress is rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production. Collagen is a protein that keeps skin elastic and firm. Eating watercress may help reduce wrinkles and keep skin looking youthful by providing the nutrients it needs to repair and maintain itself.

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#4 Aids digestion Watercress is also a good source of fiber, which is important for a healthy digestive system. Fiber helps in regular bowel movements by adding bulk to stool and preventing constipation. Eating watercress as part of a balanced diet can promote digestive health and keep your gut functioning well.