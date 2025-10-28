5 nutritious starches for vegetarian cooking

Vegetarian cooking offers a plethora of options, but choosing the right starches can make a world of difference in terms of nutrition and taste. Starches are an essential part of most diets, giving energy and texture to meals. For those looking to up their vegetarian meals, knowing which starches are healthier can be useful. Here are five healthier starches that can be easily added to vegetarian recipes.

#1 Quinoa: A complete protein source Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is loaded with protein and fiber. Unlike most plant-based foods, quinoa has all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. It is also rich in magnesium, iron, and antioxidants. Quinoa can be used as a base for salads or as a side dish with vegetables. Its nutty flavor goes well with many dishes.

#2 Sweet potatoes: Nutrient-rich alternative Sweet potatoes are packed with vitamins A and C, and also provide a good amount of fiber. They are also lower on the glycemic index than regular potatoes, which means they don't spike your blood sugar as much. Sweet potatoes can be roasted, mashed, or even used in soups. Their natural sweetness makes them a perfect addition to savory and sweet recipes alike.

#3 Brown rice: Whole grain goodness Brown rice is another whole grain that provides more nutrients than white rice since it retains its bran layer. It is high in B vitamins, iron, and magnesium. Brown rice provides a chewy texture that goes well with stir-fries or curries. Cooking it takes longer than white rice, but the health benefits make it worth the wait.

#4 Lentils: Protein-packed legumes Lentils are legumes that are high in protein and fiber while being low in fat. They also provide folate, iron, and potassium. Lentils cook faster than other legumes like beans or chickpeas without soaking them beforehand. They can be added to soups or stews or made into patties for burgers.