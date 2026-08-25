Think kale is boring? These dishes may change your mind

This refreshing salad marries the nutty flavor of quinoa with the earthy taste of kale.

Tossed with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and a lemon vinaigrette, this dish is both filling and nutritious.

The addition of almonds adds a crunchy texture, while the feta cheese gives a creamy contrast.

Perfect as a light lunch or side dish, it offers protein from quinoa and essential vitamins from kale.