Snack time? Try these Portuguese olive delights

Portugal is famous for its rich culinary heritage, especially its love for olives. These small fruits are a staple in Portuguese cuisine and are used in a variety of dishes and snacks. Olives are not just tasty but also healthy, making them a perfect ingredient for snacks. Here are five Portuguese snacks that use olives, giving you a taste of Portugal's vibrant food culture.

Dish 1 Olive tapenade on bread Olive tapenade is a classic Portuguese spread made from finely chopped olives, capers, and olive oil. It is usually spread on slices of bread or crackers as an appetizer or snack. The mixture is salty and savory, with the richness of the olives balancing the tanginess of the capers. This snack is simple to make but offers a burst of flavors that highlight the quality of Portuguese olives.

Dish 2 Pimento-stuffed olives Pimento-stuffed olives are a popular choice in Portugal. Green olives are stuffed with pimentos to add a touch of sweetness to their briny flavor. These can be eaten on their own or added to salads and other dishes for an extra layer of taste. The combination of pimento and olive makes for a delightful contrast that many find irresistible.

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Dish 3 Olive oil cake Olive oil cake is a unique twist on traditional cakes, incorporating high-quality Portuguese olive oil into its batter. The result is a moist cake with subtle notes of olive flavor that complements sweet ingredients like lemon or orange zest. This snack proves that olives can be used creatively beyond savory dishes, offering an unexpected, yet delightful, dessert option.

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Dish 4 Marinated olives with herbs Marinated olives with herbs are another delicious way to enjoy these fruits in Portugal. The olives are marinated in olive oil with herbs such as rosemary or thyme, adding aromatic flavors to their natural taste. This snack can be served as part of an antipasto platter or enjoyed alone as an appetizer.