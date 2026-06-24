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5 heart-healthy toppings for your muesli

By Simran Jeet 10:20 am Jun 24, 202610:20 am

What's the story

Muesli is a versatile breakfast option that can be easily customized with a variety of toppings to enhance its nutritional value. For those looking to support heart health, adding specific ingredients can make this meal even more beneficial. Here are five toppings that not only add flavor but also contribute to a heart-healthy diet. These simple additions can help you boost your muesli's nutritional profile without compromising on taste.