Pretty hairstyles to wear with your favorite sarees
What's the story
Sarees are a timeless fashion statement, but styling them with the right hairstyle can elevate your entire look. If you want to keep your hair healthy and avoid heat damage, there are plenty of chic, heatless hairstyles that go perfectly with sarees. These styles are not just easy to do, but also give you an elegant look, making them perfect for any occasion.
#1
Classic braided bun
A classic braided bun is an elegant choice that goes perfectly with sarees.
To create this look, braid your hair into a simple three-strand braid, and wrap it around into a bun at the nape of your neck.
Secure it with bobby pins or a hair tie.
This style keeps your hair off your face and adds a touch of sophistication to your ensemble.
#2
Twisted half-updo
The twisted half-updo is a great way to add some volume and texture to your hair without any heat tools.
Take two sections of hair from either side of your head and twist them toward the back. Secure them together with a decorative clip or pin.
This style beautifully frames your face while complementing the intricate designs of many sarees.
#3
Floral crown braid
A floral crown braid gives you a romantic look that goes perfectly with the traditional elegance of sarees.
Start by making two small braids on either side of your head and secure them with small elastics.
Then, wrap these braids around the crown of your head like a crown, and secure them with bobby pins.
This style adds a whimsical touch to any saree outfit.
#4
Low twisted ponytail
The low twisted ponytail is an easy yet chic hairstyle that goes perfectly with sarees.
Just gather all your hair at the nape of your neck, twist it lightly, and secure it with an elastic band or hair tie.
You can further embellish this look by adding decorative clips or pins that match your sarees's color scheme.
#5
Side fishtail braid
The side fishtail braid is an intricate-looking hairstyle that is surprisingly easy to do without any heat tools involved.
Start by gathering all your hair over one shoulder, then divide it into two sections for braiding.
Cross small pieces from each section alternately until you reach the end.
Secure it with an elastic band, if needed, before gently pulling apart sections for added volume.