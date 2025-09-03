5 heel exercises everyone must do

Foot stability is crucial for maintaining balance and preventing injuries. Strengthening the muscles around the heel can significantly improve foot stability, which is essential for daily activities and athletic performance. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can help enhance this stability. Here are five effective heel exercises that can be easily integrated into your fitness regimen to boost foot strength and balance.

Tip 1 Heel raises for stronger calves Heel raises are a deceptively simple yet effective exercise to strengthen calf muscles, which are crucial for foot stability. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, slowly lift your heels off the ground, and hold for a few seconds before lowering them back down. Repeat this movement 10 to 15 times in two or three sets. This exercise improves balance by engaging ankle-supporting muscles.

Tip 2 Toe walking enhances balance Toe walking, as the name suggests, involves walking on your toes instead of flat-footed. This strengthens both the calves and intrinsic foot muscles. Simply start by standing on your toes and walk forward for about 20 steps before resting. Repeat this two-three times during each session. The exercise would not just enhance the strength of your muscles but also improve proprioception, contributing to better overall balance.

Tip 3 Ankle circles increase flexibility Ankle circles help improve flexibility around the ankle joint, thus ensuring better foot stability. Sit comfortably with one leg extended outwards; rotate your ankle in circular motions clockwise 10 times and then counterclockwise another 10 times. Do this exercise on both the ankles in two sets daily to keep the joints mobile and prevent stiffness.

Tip 4 Towel scrunches build arch strength Towel scrunches target the small muscles within the feet that support arch strength—a key component of stable footing. Place a towel flat on the floor under one foot while seated. Use only your toes to scrunch up as much of it as possible toward you without moving other parts of your body excessively. Repeat 15 times per session per foot over several weeks consistently.