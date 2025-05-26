Honey for sore throat: 5 remedies that work
What's the story
Sore throats can be annoying and disruptive, however, natural remedies such as honey provide some soothing relief.
Honey has been used for centuries owing to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It coats the throat, relieving irritation and discomfort.
Here are five simple honey-based remedies that can help soothe sore throat symptoms naturally.
These remedies are easy to prepare at home, providing a gentle alternative to OTC medications.
Simple solution
Honey and warm water mix
Mixing honey with warm water is an easy remedy for sore throats.
Mix one tablespoon of honey with a cup of warm water and stir until the honey dissolves completely.
This mixture helps soothe the throat by providing a protective coating, along with keeping you hydrated.
Drinking this solution two or three times daily can help reduce throat irritation.
Citrus comfort
Honey and lemon drink
Combining honey with lemon juice makes for a comforting drink that can relieve sore throats.
Mix one tablespoon of honey with the juice of half a lemon in a cup of warm water.
The vitamin C in lemon boosts immunity while honey soothes the throat lining.
Regularly consuming this drink once or twice daily may help relieve symptoms.
Spicy relief
Ginger tea with honey
Ginger tea, mixed with honey, provides spicy relief from sore throats.
Boil slices of fresh ginger in water for about ten minutes, strain in a cup and add one tablespoon of honey.
Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties work with the soothing effects of honey, giving comfort from soreness when had regularly.
Golden remedy
Turmeric milk with honey
Turmeric milk mixed with honey is popularly known as golden milk, thanks to its color and health benefits.
Simply heat milk gently, add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, stir well and mix in one tablespoon of honey before drinking it warm at bedtime or during the day as needed for relief from soreness.
Sweet Spice
Cinnamon-honey blend
A blend of cinnamon powder and honey makes for an effective sore throat remedy, courtesy of their powerful antimicrobial properties.
The two battle infection-causing bacteria effectively when consumed together regularly over time, without the side effects usually associated with conventional medicine options today on market shelves worldwide.