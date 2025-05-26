What's the story

Sore throats can be annoying and disruptive, however, natural remedies such as honey provide some soothing relief.

Honey has been used for centuries owing to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It coats the throat, relieving irritation and discomfort.

Here are five simple honey-based remedies that can help soothe sore throat symptoms naturally.

These remedies are easy to prepare at home, providing a gentle alternative to OTC medications.