These household items can help fix headaches

Headaches can be a common ailment that most of us experience at some point or the other. While over-the-counter medications are commonly used, some household items can also provide relief. These natural remedies are easily accessible and may help alleviate headache symptoms without the need for pharmaceuticals. Here are five household items that could potentially help reduce headaches.

Tip 1 Peppermint oil for cooling relief Peppermint oil is known for its cooling effect and soothing properties. Applying diluted peppermint oil on your temples and forehead can give a refreshing sensation, which may help ease tension headaches. The menthol in peppermint oil improves blood circulation to the area of application, providing relief from pain. Make sure to dilute the oil with a carrier like coconut or olive oil before applying it.

Tip 2 Ginger tea to combat inflammation Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce headache symptoms caused by inflammation. Drinking ginger tea may prove beneficial as it helps in reducing nausea associated with some types of headaches. To make ginger tea, boil fresh ginger slices in water for about 10 minutes and strain before drinking. This natural remedy not only hydrates but also provides comfort with its warm properties.

Tip 3 Lavender essential oil for relaxation Lavender essential oil is famous for its calming effects, which can be helpful in relieving stress-induced headaches. Inhaling lavender oil or using it in aromatherapy may help you relax and reduce headache intensity. You can add a few drops of lavender oil into a diffuser or mix it with a carrier oil and gently massage onto your temples.

Tip 4 Cold compress for immediate relief Applying a cold compress on your forehead or neck can give immediate relief from acute headaches/migraines. The cold sensation numbs the pain area and reduces inflammation by constricting blood vessels. To make a cold compress, wrap ice cubes in a cloth or use a gel pack from the freezer and apply it directly on the affected area for fifteen minutes at a time.