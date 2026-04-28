How to boost immunity with Indian gooseberry

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a nutrient-rich fruit that has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. Known for its high vitamin C content, amla can be a great addition to your diet to boost immunity. Here are five easy recipes that use amla to help you stay healthy and energetic. These recipes are simple, quick, and delicious, making it easy for anyone to include amla in their diet.

Tip 1 Amla smoothie delight Blend one fresh amla with a banana and 1/2 cup of yogurt for a refreshing smoothie. Add a teaspoon of honey for sweetness if desired. This smoothie not only boosts your immunity with the vitamin C from amla but also provides calcium and probiotics from the yogurt. It's an ideal breakfast option or an afternoon snack that keeps you energized throughout the day.

Tip 2 Spicy amla chutney For a spicy twist, make amla chutney by grinding two fresh amlas with one green chili, a small piece of ginger, and salt to taste. Add water as needed to achieve the desired consistency. This chutney goes well with rice or flatbreads, and adds flavor while providing antioxidants that help strengthen your immune system.

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Tip 3 Amla tea infusion Prepare an invigorating amla tea by boiling slices of one amla in 2 cups of water for 10 minutes. Strain the liquid into a cup, and add honey or lemon juice according to taste. This warm beverage can be consumed daily to reap the benefits of improved digestion and enhanced immunity.

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Tip 4 Tangy amla rice Cook one cup of rice as usual. In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Add cooked rice with salt and turmeric powder. Mix well, and serve hot. This dish is nutritious and easy to prepare, making it a perfect addition to your daily meals.