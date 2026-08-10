Indian calendar traditions that are still followed
What's the story
India is home to a plethora of cultures and traditions, many of which are reflected in the country's calendars. These calendars not only help keep track of time but also guide social practices. From marking festivals to determining auspicious days, these traditions are an integral part of Indian life. Here are five fascinating calendar traditions that continue to be observed across the country.
#1
The lunar calendar's influence
The lunar calendar is widely used in India, as it is based on the phases of the moon.
It plays a key role in determining the dates of many festivals such as Diwali and Holi.
Unlike the solar calendar, which has fixed months, the lunar calendar has months that vary in length according to the moon's cycle.
This tradition is deeply rooted in ancient Indian astronomy.
#2
Vikram Samvat: A historical legacy
Vikram Samvat is another ancient calendar system that dates back to around 57 BCE. It is widely used in several parts of India for civil and religious purposes.
The Vikram Samvat is roughly 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar and starts with a new year that usually falls around Chaitra (March-April).
This tradition has historical significance as it was established by King Vikramaditya.
#3
Tamil calendar: A cultural cornerstone
The Tamil calendar is an important part of Tamil culture, as it governs agricultural activities and festivals in Tamil Nadu.
Divided into six seasons or ayans, this calendar also has months based on lunar phases.
The Tamil New Year, celebrated in Chithirai (April-May), marks a fresh start for many communities.
This tradition highlights the connection between culture and nature.
#4
Bengali calendar: Pohela Boishakh celebrations
The Bengali calendar is another regional system that is widely celebrated in West Bengal and Bangladesh.
It marks Pohela Boishakh as its New Year's Day, which usually falls on April 14 or 15 according to the Gregorian calendar.
This day is marked with fairs, processions, and traditional music performances across regions where Bengali culture thrives.
#5
Gujarati calendar: A blend of tradition and modernity
The Gujarati calendar, popularly known as Vikram Samvat, is a unique blend of tradition and modernity.
It is widely used in Gujarat and among Gujarati communities across the world. The calendar is a crucial part of the region's cultural identity.
It governs everything from agricultural cycles to festive celebrations, keeping the community connected to its roots even as it adapts to modern times.