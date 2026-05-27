Indoor fern care: 5 mistakes you should avoid

Indoor ferns are a great way to liven up your living space, but they can be a little tricky to care for. If you want your ferns to flourish, it's important to know what to do and what not to do. Here are five common mistakes people make while caring for indoor ferns, and how you can avoid them. Knowing these can help you keep your ferns healthy and green.

Tip 1 Overwatering your ferns Overwatering is one of the biggest mistakes fern owners make. Ferns like their soil to be moist, but not soggy. Too much water can lead to root rot, which is hard to recover from. To avoid this, check the top inch of soil before watering. If it feels dry, it is time to water. Otherwise, let it be.

Tip 2 Ignoring humidity levels Ferns thrive in humid environments, something that indoor conditions often do not provide. Low humidity can cause the leaves of ferns to become brown and crispy at the edges. To increase humidity around your ferns, you can use a humidifier or place a tray of water near them. Alternatively, misting the plants regularly can also help maintain adequate moisture levels in the air.

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Tip 3 Improper lighting conditions Lighting is also important for fern health. Most indoor ferns prefer indirect light, as direct sunlight can scorch their delicate leaves. Placing them near a window with filtered light, or using sheer curtains, can provide the right lighting conditions. If natural light is insufficient, consider using grow lights to meet their needs without causing damage from too much direct sun exposure.

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Tip 4 Neglecting soil quality The quality of soil is critical for healthy fern growth, as it provides necessary nutrients and proper drainage. Using regular potting soil may not be enough, as it does not drain well enough for ferns, which prefer slightly acidic conditions. Using a peat-based mix or adding perlite to regular potting soil can improve drainage while maintaining acidity levels favorable for fern growth.