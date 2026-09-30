Give your meals a tangy twist with these cranberry recipes
What's the story
Cranberries are a versatile fruit that can be used in a variety of dishes around the world. Their tart flavor and vibrant color make them an excellent addition to both sweet and savory recipes. From salads to desserts, cranberries add a unique twist to traditional dishes. Here are five international recipes that highlight the delightful use of cranberries, showcasing their adaptability and appeal in global cuisine.
Dish 1
Cranberry orange scones
Cranberry orange scones are a popular breakfast treat in many parts of the world.
The combination of tart cranberries and sweet orange zest creates a perfect balance of flavors.
These scones are usually made with flour, butter, sugar, baking powder, milk or cream, and fresh or dried cranberries.
They can be enjoyed warm with butter or jam for an extra layer of taste.
Dish 2
Cranberry quinoa salad
Cranberry quinoa salad is a nutritious dish that combines the nutty flavor of quinoa with the tartness of cranberries.
This salad also includes ingredients like cucumber, bell peppers, and parsley for added freshness.
A simple dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper enhances the flavors without overpowering them.
It's an ideal option for those looking for a healthy meal with a burst of flavor.
Dish 3
Cranberry sauce with ginger
Cranberry sauce with ginger is a popular condiment that goes well with savory dishes, such as roasted vegetables or grain bowls.
The addition of ginger gives the sauce warmth and spice, which complements the natural tartness of the cranberries.
This sauce is usually prepared by simmering fresh or frozen cranberries with sugar until they burst open and then adding grated ginger for flavor.
Dish 4
Cranberry apple pie
Cranberry apple pie marries the sweetness of apples with the tartness of cranberries, creating a delicious dessert.
The pie is made by mixing sliced apples and cranberries with sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
The mixture is then placed in a pie crust and baked until golden brown.
This dessert is perfect for anyone looking for a unique twist on a classic apple pie recipe.
Dish 5
Cranberry chutney
Cranberry chutney is a sweet-and-sour condiment made by cooking cranberries with vinegar, sugar, spices like cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice berries, and raisins or currants.
It goes well with cheese platters or sandwiches, adding depth to every bite.
The chutney can be stored in jars, refrigerated, and enjoyed later, making it a convenient choice for any occasion.