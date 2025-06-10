Crunchy pistachios: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
Apart from being a healthy snack, pistachios also make a great ingredient for both sweet and savory dishes.
The unique crunch and flavor of these nuts can elevate everything from salads to desserts.
How about trying five innovative recipes that highlight the versatility of pistachios and give you a new way to relish this green nut?
Tofu twist
Pistachio-crusted tofu delight
For a plant-based twist, coat slices of tofu with crushed pistachios before baking them.
The nuts offer a crunchy exterior while keeping the tofu moist on the inside.
Just press the tofu to remove excess water, coat it in flour, dip it in beaten yogurt or milk and roll it in crushed pistachios mixed with herbs.
Bake until golden brown for a satisfying meal/appetizer.
Pasta perfection
Pistachio pesto pasta
Pistachio pesto is an interesting twist to the classic basil pesto.
Blend fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, grated cheese, olive oil, and shelled pistachios until smooth.
Toss the bright green sauce with your favorite pasta for a nutty take on an Italian classic.
The richness of pistachios goes beautifully with the freshness of basil.
Salad sensation
Crunchy pistachio salad topping
Add some crunch to your salads by sprinkling some chopped pistachios over greens like spinach or arugula.
Toss them with sliced fruits like apples or pears for some added sweetness and texture contrast.
A simple dressing of lemon juice and olive oil ties everything together perfectly without overpowering the natural flavors.
Dessert delight
Sweet pistachio baklava bites
Transform traditional baklava into bite-sized treats using phyllo dough sheets layered with honey-sweetened chopped pistachios instead of walnuts or almonds typically used in baklava recipes elsewhere around the world.
Cut into small squares before baking until crispy golden brown.
Drizzle more honey over the top once cooled down completely, if desired too.
Frozen treats
Homemade pistachio ice cream
Create creamy homemade ice cream by blending finely ground roasted unsalted pistachios with vanilla extract, sugar, heavy cream, and milk.
Churn the mixture until thick, freeze it overnight, and enjoy a rich, nutty scoop whenever your sweet tooth calls.