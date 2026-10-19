5 iron-rich bowls to kickstart your day
What's the story
Plant-based breakfasts are all the rage, and for good reason. They are healthy, easy to prepare, and can be customized according to your taste. Iron is an essential nutrient that most plant-based eaters often miss out on. But with the right breakfast choices, you can easily meet your daily iron requirements. Here are five iron-rich breakfast bowls that are not just healthy, but also delicious and filling.
Dish 1
Spinach and quinoa bowl
Spinach and quinoa make a perfect combination for an iron-rich breakfast bowl.
Spinach is loaded with non-heme iron, while quinoa gives you protein and fiber.
Toss in some cherry tomatoes, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds to amp up the flavor and nutrition.
This bowl is not just filling but also a great way to start your day with energy.
Dish 2
Lentil breakfast bowl
Lentils are another amazing source of plant-based iron.
A lentil breakfast bowl can be made by mixing cooked lentils with diced cucumbers, bell peppers, and avocado.
Season it with lemon juice and herbs for extra zest.
This hearty meal will keep you full for hours while giving you essential nutrients.
Dish 3
Chia seed pudding with almonds
Chia seeds are packed with iron and omega-3 fatty acids.
For a quick breakfast, soak chia seeds overnight in almond milk or any plant-based milk of your choice.
Top it off with sliced almonds and fresh berries for added texture and flavor.
Not only does this pudding taste great, but it also provides a good dose of calcium.
Dish 4
Oatmeal with dried fruits
Oatmeal makes for a versatile base to add different toppings that can boost its iron content.
Start with cooking oats in water or plant-based milk, then add dried fruits such as apricots or raisins, which are rich sources of iron themselves.
Nuts like walnuts or pecans can be added for crunchiness.
Dish 5
Sweet potato hash bowl
Sweet potatoes are not just delicious but also a great source of iron, especially when paired with black beans in a hash bowl.
Saute sweet potato cubes with black beans, onions, peppers, and spices like cumin or paprika until tender.
Serve hot, garnished with cilantro leaves, if desired, for an extra burst of flavor.