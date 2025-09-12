Try these dishes featuring ugali

Ugali, made from maize flour and water, is Kenya 's staple food. However, as versatile as it is, ugali can be eaten with a range of accompaniments to create delicious meals. In fact, ugali forms the base of many traditional Kenyan dishes, providing a simple yet filling base. Here, we take a look at popular Kenyan dishes made with ugali.

Dish 1 Sukuma wiki with ugali For those unaware, sukuma wiki is a famous Kenyan dish prepared with collard greens. The greens are sauteed with onions and tomatoes for a tasty side dish. Served with ugali, it makes a wholesome meal relished by most Kenyans. The sukuma wiki and ugali combo offers essential vitamins and minerals while remaining budget-friendly.

Dish 2 Ugali na maharagwe Ugali na maharagwe pairs the staple maize meal with beans cooked in a savory sauce of tomatoes and spices. This dish is packed with protein because of the beans, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians. The hearty nature of this meal makes it filling and satisfying for lunch or dinner.

Dish 3 Ugali matoke Matoke, the dish of green bananas, is boiled till tender and usually mashed into a stew with onions and tomatoes. This combination, when paired with ugali, not only gives a pleasant textural contrast but also guarantees a wholesome dose of carbs. The combination of soft, savory matoke with the hardness of ugali makes a wholesome meal that is both healthy and filling.