Natural fix: 5 ginger-based beauty hacks
What's the story
African ginger has been a beauty secret in many cultures for centuries. Its natural properties can help you achieve a radiant complexion and healthy hair without spending a fortune on products. Here are five kitchen hacks using African ginger that can help you enhance your beauty routine. These simple, yet effective, methods are easy to follow and can be incorporated into your daily life with minimal effort.
Tip 1
Ginger face mask for glowing skin
A ginger face mask can do wonders for your skin by improving circulation and reducing inflammation. To make this mask, mix one tablespoon of grated ginger with two tablespoons of honey, and one tablespoon of lemon juice. Apply the mixture on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. This mask can brighten your complexion and reduce blemishes.
Tip 2
Hair rinse with ginger infusion
Using an infusion of ginger as a hair rinse can strengthen your hair and promote growth. Boil two cups of water with three slices of fresh ginger until it reduces to half the quantity. Let it cool, strain the liquid, and use it as a final rinse after shampooing your hair. This rinse may add shine and reduce dandruff.
Tip 3
Ginger scrub for exfoliation
A ginger scrub is an excellent way to exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal smoother skin underneath. Mix two tablespoons of sugar or sea salt with one tablespoon of grated ginger, and two tablespoons of olive oil or coconut oil to create this scrub. Gently massage onto damp skin in circular motions before rinsing off in the shower.
Tip 4
Soothing ginger tea for inner health
Drinking soothing ginger tea not only boosts your health but also benefits your skin from the inside out. To prepare this tea, slice fresh African ginger root into thin pieces and add them to boiling water. Let it steep for about 10 minutes before straining into a cup. Drinking this tea regularly may help reduce inflammation and improve digestion.
Tip 5
Moisturizing ginger lotion
Creating a homemade moisturizing lotion with African ginger is simple yet effective in keeping your skin hydrated. Mix equal parts of shea butter or cocoa butter with grated fresh ginger juice until smooth. Apply on dry areas like elbows or knees as needed throughout the day. This natural lotion keeps moisture locked in, without clogging pores.