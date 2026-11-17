Want a neat yet stylish look? Try these knot hairstyles
What's the story
Knot hairstyles are a timeless classic, perfect for giving a fresh twist to your everyday look. They are not just elegant but also practical, keeping your hair in place all day long. Be it for a formal occasion or a casual outing, these styles are versatile enough to suit all. Here are five knot hairstyles that can instantly refresh your appearance and add a dash of sophistication to your ensemble.
#1
Classic bun with a twist
The classic bun with a twist has to be one of the most elegant hairstyles.
It involves twisting sections of hair before wrapping them into a bun at the nape of the neck.
This adds texture and volume, making it look more intricate than it actually is.
Ideal for both work and evening events, this style keeps hair neatly tucked away while adding a modern touch.
#2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is perfect for those who want an effortless yet chic look.
Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around its base before securing with pins or an elastic band.
This style gives off a relaxed vibe while keeping hair off your face and neck, making it ideal for casual outings or workout sessions.
#3
Low twisted chignon
The low twisted chignon is perfect for formal occasions or professional settings.
Start by dividing your hair into two sections, and twist each one separately before pinning them at the nape of your neck in an overlapping manner.
This sophisticated style exudes elegance without being overly complicated, making it perfect for weddings or office meetings.
#4
Braided knot updo
A braided knot updo combines braids with knots for an intricate hairstyle that stands out in any crowd.
Begin by braiding small sections from the front of your head toward the back, and then tie these braids into small knots at intervals along their length.
Secure everything together with pins or elastics at the end for stability.
#5
Half-up twisted ponytail
The half-up twisted ponytail gives you the best of both worlds. Half your hair stays loose, while the rest is tied up in a sleek ponytail with twists on either side of your head.
These twists add interest without overwhelming the overall look.
It's perfect if you want some control over flyaways but still want to show off those luscious locks below.