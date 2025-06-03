5 offbeat trails to reconnect with nature
What's the story
Africa has some of the most diverse landscapes to offer to hiking enthusiasts.
While there are many popular trails, there are a few lesser-explored paths perfect for novice hikers on the lookout for adventure.
These trails promise unique experiences, minus the crowds, where hikers can connect with nature and enjoy the stunning scenery of the continent.
Here are five such trails that promise an unforgettable journey.
Drakensberg Trail
The enchanting Drakensberg Mountains
The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa provide a series of beginner-friendly trails.
Famous for their dramatic peaks and lush valleys, the mountains offer a serene hiking experience.
The Amphitheatre hike, especially, is a favorite among novices due to its easy-to-handle terrain and stunning views.
Hikers can explore the rich biodiversity of the region while enjoying the peace and quiet of this less-traveled path.
Mulanje Trail
Discovering Malawi's Mount Mulanje
If you're a novice hiker looking to explore Africa's landscapes, Mount Mulanje in Malawi is an excellent choice.
The mountain has a number of routes that suit different skill levels, with some paths perfect for beginners.
On your way up, you'll pass through diverse flora and fauna and be treated to stunning views of surrounding tea plantations and forests.
This trail takes you to a peaceful escape.
Rwenzori Trail
Exploring Uganda's Rwenzori Mountains
The Rwenzori Mountains of Uganda offer a thrilling adventure to new trekkers who want to explore the unexplored. How about scaling the so-called "Mountains of the Moon"?
The range is home to mind-boggling vegetation zones and breathtaking scenery.
Novices can choose short treks, which would still give them a view of glaciers, waterfalls, and alpine meadows, without the need of much experience or equipment.
Usambara Trail
Trekking through Tanzania's Usambara Mountains
For beginner hikers wanting to experience the beauty of East Africa, Tanzania's Usambara Mountains make for a beautiful setting.
The mountains have gentle slopes that are lined with shady forests and colorful communities on the way.
Hikers can take in stunning panoramic views from several lookout points while also getting a glimpse of the local culture from welcoming villagers they meet along the way.
Simien Trail
Journeying across Ethiopia's Simien Mountains
Ethiopia's Simien Mountains provide easy hikes through dramatic cliffs and plateaus, filled with wildlife (gelada baboons or walia ibexes) found nowhere else on earth.
With a number of accessible routes to choose from within this UNESCO World Heritage Site parkland region, the hikers will be greeted by awe-inspiring vistas at every turn as they walk through these ancient highlands.