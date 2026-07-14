5 lesser-known attractions in Oslo
What's the story
Oslo, the capital of Norway, is famous for its rich history and vibrant culture. While many tourists flock to the popular attractions, the city has some hidden gems that are worth exploring. These lesser-known spots give a unique insight into Oslo's past and present, away from the usual tourist trails. Here are five attractions that offer a different perspective on this Scandinavian capital.
#1
The Viking Ship Museum
The Viking Ship Museum is home to some of the best-preserved Viking ships in the world. The museum displays three ships that were used as burial vessels for prominent figures over 1,000 years ago.
Visitors can see intricate carvings and learn about Viking seafaring culture through exhibitions detailing their daily lives and rituals.
This museum gives a fascinating glimpse into Norway's maritime heritage.
#2
Ekebergparken Sculpture Park
Ekebergparken Sculpture Park offers a unique blend of art and nature.
Situated on a hillside overlooking Oslo, the park features works from famous artists like Salvador Dali and Damien Hirst.
Not only does it offer stunning views of the city, but it also has walking trails through lush greenery, dotted with sculptures.
The park's combination of contemporary art and natural beauty makes it an ideal spot for art lovers.
#3
The Norwegian Museum of Cultural History
The Norwegian Museum of Cultural History is an open-air museum that showcases Norway's cultural heritage through historical buildings from different periods.
From traditional stave churches to rural farmhouses, visitors can explore various aspects of Norwegian life through guided tours or self-guided exploration.
The museum also hosts events throughout the year that highlight traditional crafts and customs.
#4
Astrup Fearnley Museum
The Astrup Fearnley Museum is a contemporary art museum located on Tjuvholmen Island in Oslo Fjord.
Designed by architect Renzo Piano, its striking building houses works by artists such as Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, and others.
The museum focuses on modern art movements while providing stunning views over the waterway surrounding it—a perfect blend for those interested in contemporary creativity within scenic settings.
#5
Oslo Reptile Park
Oslo Reptile Park offers an opportunity to get up close with reptiles from around the globe without leaving the city limits!
This small but fascinating park houses snakes, lizards, turtles, and more, all in carefully designed habitats replicating their natural environments as closely as possible.
Educational talks are conducted regularly, making it both an entertaining and informative experience for visitors of all ages interested in learning about these incredible creatures firsthand!