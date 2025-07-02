5 Portuguese traditions you've probably never heard of

Portugal is a country rich in culture and history, and is home to a variety of traditions that often get lost in the shadow of more popular attractions. If you're looking to get a deeper insight into the Portuguese way of life, exploring these lesser-known traditions will do the trick. From vibrant festivals to age-old crafts, here's how to get an authentic taste of Portugal!

Tile craft The art of azulejos Azulejos are intricately designed ceramic tiles that adorn many buildings across Portugal. They have been used for centuries to decorate the walls and floors with beautiful patterns and scenes. Visitors can explore workshops where artisans still create azulejos by hand, preserving this traditional craft. Learning about the history and techniques behind azulejo-making offers amazing insight into Portugal's artistic heritage.

Festival celebration Festivities of Sao Joao The Sao Joao Festival is celebrated in Porto every June with lively street parties, music, and dancing. Unlike other well-known festivals, Sao Joao has a unique tradition where participants playfully hit each other on the head with plastic hammers or garlic flowers. This festival gives you the opportunity to experience local customs firsthand while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Musical heritage Traditional Fado music A genre of music that goes back centuries in Portugal, fado is known for its hauntingly melancholic tunes and expressive lyrics. Although Lisbon is known for its fado houses, smaller towns also host intimate performances that highlight this musical tradition. Catching a fado performance can help visitors connect with Portugal's soulful musical heritage.

Cheese crafting The artisanal cheese-making process Portugal has some amazing artisanal cheeses prepared with age-old techniques passed on through generations. The regions of Serra da Estrela are famous for their cheese-making practices with sheep's milk and natural rennet. Not only do you get a glimpse of these time-honored techniques by visiting local dairies, but you also get to taste some of the most delicious cheese along the way.