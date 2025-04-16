What 'Anne of Green Gables' teaches us about life
What's the story
Anne of Green Gables, by L.M. Montgomery, imparts wisdom through the adventures of Anne Shirley.
Set in Avonlea, the story follows Anne's journey, from being an orphan to becoming a part of the community.
Through her experiences, readers learn life lessons on friendship and self-discovery.
Here are five things we learned from this beautiful tale.
Imagination
Embrace your imagination
Anne's vivid imagination is perhaps one of her defining traits.
She teaches us that imagination is not just for children but a powerful tool for creativity and problem-solving throughout life.
By embracing our imaginative side, we can find joy in everyday situations and approach challenges with innovative solutions.
Friendship
Value true friendship
The friendships Anne forms in Avonlea highlight the importance of genuine connections.
Her bond with Diana Barry, for example, goes on to show how true friends support each other through thick and thin.
This lesson reminds us to cherish those who stand by us, and to nurture relationships built on trust and mutual respect.
Mistakes
Learn from mistakes
Anne's journey is all about the mistakes she made and how she learned from them.
She proves that mistakes are not failures, but opportunities to learn and grow.
By owning our mistakes, without fear or shame, we can build resilience and learn so much about ourselves.
Nature appreciation
Appreciate nature's beauty
Throughout Anne of Green Gables, nature also plays a central role in shaping Anne's character.
Her love for the natural world encourages readers to appreciate their surroundings more deeply.
This lesson reiterates the importance of taking time to enjoy nature's beauty as a source of inspiration and peace.
Authenticity
Stay true to yourself
Anne stays true to herself despite societal pressures or expectations by those around her in Avonlea society at large.
Her authenticity serves as a crucial reminder that being genuine not only leads to personal fulfillment but also earns you respect and admiration from those around you.