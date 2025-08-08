Strengthen your lower back with these exercises

Lower back flexibility and mobility are essential to keep your spine healthy and avoid injuries. Including certain exercises in your routine can improve them, resulting in better posture and less discomfort. Here, we list five effective exercises that will strengthen your lower back, resulting in improved flexibility and mobility. They can be performed at home, with little to no equipment, making them accessible to all.

Stretching routine Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up the spine while improving flexibility. Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow position). Exhale as you round your spine towards the ceiling (cat position). Repeat this sequence for 10 reps, focusing on smooth transitions between positions.

Relaxation technique Child's pose Child's pose is a restorative yoga position that gently stretches the lower back muscles. Kneel on the floor with toes touching and knees apart. Sit back onto your heels, extending your arms forward on the ground. Hold this pose for thirty seconds to one minute, breathing deeply throughout to release tension in the lower back area.

Core engagement Pelvic tilts Pelvic tilts are simple but effective in improving lower back mobility by working core muscles. Lie on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the floor. Flatten your lower back against the ground by tightening abs, then release slightly without arching too much. Repeat this movement 10 times slowly to strengthen your core stability.

Twisting motion Supine spinal twist The supine spinal twist helps increase spinal flexibility with gentle twisting motions. Simply lie flat on your back with arms extended outwards like a 'T.' Bend one knee towards chest level before crossing it over the opposite leg while keeping shoulders grounded; hold for twenty seconds per side before switching legs carefully.