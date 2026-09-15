5 breakfast ideas to boost your magnesium intake
What's the story
Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a key role in several bodily functions, including muscle and nerve function, energy production, and bone health. Including magnesium-rich foods in your breakfast can give you a great start to the day. Here are five breakfast ideas that are not only delicious, but also packed with magnesium to keep you energized and healthy.
Tip 1
Spinach and avocado smoothie
A spinach and avocado smoothie is a great way to kickstart your day with a magnesium boost.
Spinach is loaded with magnesium, while avocados add healthy fats and fiber.
Blend a handful of fresh spinach leaves with half an avocado, one banana, and some almond milk for a creamy breakfast option.
This smoothie is not just nutritious, but also easy to make.
Tip 2
Almond butter on whole grain toast
Almond butter spread on whole grain toast makes for a simple, yet effective, breakfast choice for magnesium intake.
Whole grains are rich in magnesium, and almond butter adds to it with its nutty flavor and creamy texture.
Just spread two tablespoons of almond butter on one slice of whole grain toast for a quick meal that keeps you full.
Tip 3
Chia seed pudding with berries
Chia seeds are an excellent source of magnesium, making them perfect for breakfast puddings.
Soak two tablespoons of chia seeds overnight in 1 cup of almond milk or yogurt until they swell up into a gel-like consistency.
Top the pudding with fresh berries, like blueberries or strawberries, for added antioxidants and sweetness.
Tip 4
Oatmeal topped with pumpkin seeds
Oatmeal is a classic breakfast option that can be made more nutritious by adding pumpkin seeds.
Oats provide fiber and essential nutrients, and pumpkin seeds are packed with magnesium.
Cook half a cup of oats according to package instructions, and top it off with two tablespoons of pumpkin seeds for a crunchy texture.
Tip 5
Yogurt parfait with granola
A yogurt parfait layered with granola makes for a tasty way to add magnesium to your morning meal.
Pick granola that has nuts or seeds, as they are usually rich in magnesium.
Layer Greek yogurt with granola, and top it off with sliced bananas or almonds for an extra nutrient boost.