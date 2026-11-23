Want a stylish middle part? Try these 5 hairstyles
What's the story
The middle part is a classic hairstyle choice that can add symmetry and elegance to your look. For beginners, mastering the middle part can be a game-changer in styling hair. It opens up a world of possibilities, making even the simplest hairstyles look chic and sophisticated. Here are five beginner-friendly hairstyles that highlight the beauty of a middle part, each easy to achieve, yet stylish.
Tip 1
Sleek straight look
A sleek, straight look with a middle part is perfect for those who want an effortless, polished appearance.
Start by applying a heat protectant on your hair.
Use a flat iron to straighten your hair from root to tip, ensuring there are no kinks or waves.
Finish with a shine serum to add luster and keep frizz at bay.
Tip 2
Simple ponytail elegance
A simple ponytail with a middle part is both practical and elegant.
Begin by brushing your hair to remove any tangles, and create an even middle part.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
For added sophistication, wrap a small section of hair around the elastic band before securing it with a bobby pin.
Tip 3
Effortless half-up style
The half-up style with a middle part gives you the best of both worlds: the elegance of an updo and the casual vibe of loose hair.
Take two sections from either side of your head, just above the ears, and twist them toward each other at the back.
Secure them with bobby pins, leaving the rest of your hair cascading down.
Tip 4
Braided beauty
Braids are versatile, and when paired with a middle part, they give you a stunning look.
Start by making an even middle part from forehead to nape.
Braid each side separately into simple three-strand braids or fishtail ones, if you are feeling adventurous.
Secure the ends with small elastics, and you have a beautifully braided hairstyle that highlights the middle part.
Tip 5
Textured waves addition
Adding textured waves to your hairstyle can amp up its volume and depth while keeping it beginner-friendly.
Use curling wands on small sections of dry hair after creating an even center part.
This creates loose curls that fall naturally over shoulders, without needing much maintenance throughout day-long wear.