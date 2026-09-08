Quick and healthy: Almond saffron milk recipe
What's the story
Almond saffron milk is a quick and easy way to add a touch of luxury to your mornings. The combination of almonds and saffron makes a rich, creamy drink that is both delicious and nutritious. It takes only five minutes to prepare, making it perfect for those busy mornings when you need something special. Here is how you can make this delightful beverage in no time.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make almond saffron milk, you will need almonds, saffron strands, milk (dairy or plant-based), sugar or honey for sweetness, and a pinch of cardamom powder for flavor.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and can be customized as per your taste.
The almonds provide protein and healthy fats, while saffron adds a unique flavor and color.
Preparation
Prepare the almonds
Start by soaking a handful of almonds in warm water for about five minutes. This softens them, making it easier to blend them into a smooth paste later.
If you have more time, soaking overnight enhances their nutritional benefits further.
Once soaked, peel off the skins before blending them with a little milk until smooth.
Infusion
Infuse saffron in milk
While preparing the almond paste, heat one cup of milk on low flame until warm but not boiling.
Add two to three strands of saffron into the warm milk, allowing it to infuse its color, aroma, and essence into it.
Stir gently so that the saffron releases its essence completely into the milk.
Mixing
Combine all ingredients
Once your almond paste is ready and your saffron-infused milk is prepared, combine both in a saucepan over low heat.
Add sugar or honey according to your preference, and a pinch of cardamom powder for added flavor.
Stir continuously until everything is well mixed, ensuring no lumps remain from the almond paste.
Serving
Serve hot or chilled
Your almond saffron milk is now ready to be served hot or chilled, depending on your preference.
Pour it into your favorite mug or glass, and enjoy this luxurious drink as part of your morning routine.
It not only tastes great but also gives you a boost of energy to kickstart your day.