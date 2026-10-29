Our new breakfast favorite: Tahini roll-ups
What's the story
Apple and tahini roll-ups make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple dish combines the sweetness of apples with the creamy texture of tahini, giving you a balanced meal that is both filling and delicious. Perfect for busy mornings, these roll-ups are easy to make and require minimal ingredients. Here's how you can whip up this delightful breakfast treat in no time.
Tip 1
Choosing the right apples
Selecting the right apples is key to making tasty roll-ups.
Choose crisp varieties like Fuji or Honeycrisp, which provide a nice balance of sweetness and tartness.
These apples hold their shape well when rolled up, and add a refreshing crunch to every bite.
Avoid overly soft apples, as they may not hold up well during preparation.
Tip 2
Preparing the tahini spread
To prepare the tahini spread, simply take one or two tablespoons of tahini and mix it with a little honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
This combination enhances the flavor, without overpowering the natural taste of the apple.
You can also add a pinch of cinnamon for an extra layer of flavor if you like.
Tip 3
Assembling the roll-ups
Once you have your apple slices and tahini spread ready, it's time to assemble the roll-ups.
Start by slicing your apple into thin wedges or rounds.
Spread a thin layer of tahini on each slice before rolling them up tightly.
Secure with toothpicks, if needed, to keep everything in place during serving.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions
These apple and tahini roll-ups can be served as they are, or paired with other breakfast items like yogurt or granola for added texture and nutrition.
They also make an excellent snack option throughout the day when you are looking for something quick yet satisfying between meals.