No time to cook? Try these bell pepper stir-fries

Bell peppers are such a versatile, nutritious ingredient that you can instantly turn them into delicious breakfast stir-fries. These colorful vegetables are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, making them a great option for a healthy start to your day. Within five minutes, you can whip up a range of stir-fry dishes that are both filling and easy to make. Here are some easy ideas to kickstart your bell pepper breakfast journey.

Dish 1 Bell pepper and spinach stir-fry Mix sliced bell peppers with fresh spinach for a nutrient-rich breakfast option. Heat olive oil in a pan, add the bell peppers and saute till they start softening. Toss in the spinach leaves, letting them wilt slightly. Season with salt and pepper for flavor. This quick dish is not just colorful but also gives you essential vitamins A and C.

Dish 2 Bell pepper and tofu delight For a protein-packed breakfast, try stir-frying bell peppers with tofu cubes. Start by heating sesame oil in a pan and add diced bell peppers along with tofu pieces. Cook till the tofu is golden brown from all sides. Add soy sauce for taste enhancement, making sure it coats everything evenly. This combination gives you texture and taste in every bite.

Dish 3 Bell pepper with zucchini medley Create a vibrant medley by mixing bell peppers with zucchini slices. Start by heating vegetable oil in your skillet before throwing in thinly sliced zucchini along with chopped bell peppers into it. Cook till tender yet crisp around edges. Season using garlic powder or Italian herbs if desired. This dish brings together freshness from veggies while keeping things light yet filling enough as morning fuel.