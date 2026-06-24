5-minute breakfast: Cheesy savory oatmeal
What's the story
Cheesy savory oatmeal is a quick and satisfying breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the creaminess of cheese with the heartiness of oats, making it both nutritious and delicious. Perfect for busy mornings, it requires minimal ingredients and effort while delivering a comforting meal to start your day. Here's how you can make this easy breakfast.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make cheesy savory oatmeal, you will need rolled oats, water or milk, cheese (cheddar works well), salt, and pepper. These basic ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The combination of oats and cheese provides fiber and protein, ensuring a balanced meal that keeps you full until lunchtime.
Cooking steps
Quick cooking method
Start by bringing water or milk to a boil in a saucepan. Add the rolled oats and reduce the heat to simmer. Cook for about three minutes until the oats have absorbed most of the liquid. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Once cooked, remove from heat, and mix in grated cheese along with salt and pepper to taste.
Flavor variations
Customize your flavor
To add more flavor to your oatmeal, consider adding chopped herbs like parsley or chives. You can also mix in some cooked vegetables like spinach or tomatoes for added nutrition. If you like it spicy, add a pinch of red pepper flakes or hot sauce for an extra kick.
Serving tips
Serve immediately
Once everything is well combined and heated through, serve your cheesy, savory oatmeal hot in bowls. For an added touch, you can sprinkle some extra cheese on top before serving. This not only enhances the flavor but also makes it visually appealing, ensuring your breakfast is as delightful to the eyes as it is to the taste buds.