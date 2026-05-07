Love green peas? Try this breakfast recipe

A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for a productive day. Green pea and chickpea smash is a simple, yet satisfying option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the protein-rich goodness of chickpeas with the vibrant flavor of green peas, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a healthy start without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Essentials Ingredients needed To prepare this quick breakfast, you will need canned chickpeas, frozen green peas, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. These ingredients are easily available and require minimal preparation. The use of canned chickpeas saves time while still providing a good source of protein and fiber. Frozen green peas add freshness and color to the dish without requiring any cooking.

Quick prep Preparation steps Start by rinsing the canned chickpeas under cold water to remove excess sodium. In a bowl, combine the chickpeas with thawed green peas. Add lemon juice for acidity and flavor enhancement. Drizzle olive oil over the mixture for healthy fats. Season with salt and pepper according to taste preferences.

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Health boost Nutritional benefits This breakfast option is loaded with nutrients that promote good health. Chickpeas are a great source of protein, which helps repair and build muscles, while green peas provide vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants that strengthen immunity. The fiber content in both legumes promotes digestion, and keeps you full for longer.

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