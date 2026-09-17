Skip the cereal, try this banana wrap instead

Selecting the right nut butter is key to making a delicious wrap.

Almond, peanut, and cashew butter are all popular choices, each offering distinct flavors and nutritional benefits.

Almond butter is rich in vitamin E and magnesium, while peanut butter provides protein and potassium.

Cashew butter has a creamy texture with lower fat content than other options.

Choose one that fits your dietary requirements and taste preferences.