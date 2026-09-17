Skip the cereal, try this banana wrap instead
What's the story
Nut butter banana wraps are a quick and nutritious breakfast option that takes just five minutes to prepare. This simple meal combines the natural sweetness of bananas with the creamy texture of nut butter, providing a balanced mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Ideal for busy mornings, these wraps can be customized according to personal taste preferences and dietary needs.
Nut butter selection
Choosing the right nut butter
Selecting the right nut butter is key to making a delicious wrap.
Almond, peanut, and cashew butter are all popular choices, each offering distinct flavors and nutritional benefits.
Almond butter is rich in vitamin E and magnesium, while peanut butter provides protein and potassium.
Cashew butter has a creamy texture with lower fat content than other options.
Choose one that fits your dietary requirements and taste preferences.
Wrap preparation
Preparing the banana wrap
To prepare the banana wrap, start by spreading a generous layer of your chosen nut butter on a whole-grain tortilla or flatbread. This serves as the base for your wrap.
Next, peel and slice one banana lengthwise, and place it on top of the nut butter-covered tortilla.
The banana adds natural sweetness without any added sugars.
Customization options
Adding extra ingredients
For added flavor and nutrition, consider including extra ingredients like chia seeds or honey drizzles over the banana slices before rolling up the tortilla tightly around them.
You could also sprinkle cinnamon for an extra kick, or add sliced strawberries for more variety in taste and texture.
Time-saving tips
Tips for quick preparation
To save time during busy mornings, prepare all ingredients the night before by slicing bananas and storing them in an airtight container in the refrigerator overnight.
This way, you can just assemble everything quickly in the morning, without any hassle.
Keeping pre-measured portions of nut butter handy makes it easier to grab what you need when you're short on time but still want a healthy breakfast option.