5-minute breakfasts: Coconut curry chickpea stew

Coconut curry chickpea stew is a delicious and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This quick meal combines the creamy texture of coconut milk with the hearty protein of chickpeas and the aromatic spices of curry. It's an ideal choice for those busy mornings when you want something satisfying yet easy to make. With minimal ingredients and time, you can enjoy a flavorful start to your day.

Tip 1 Gather your ingredients quickly To prepare this stew quickly, have all ingredients ready before you start. You will need canned chickpeas, coconut milk, curry powder, vegetable broth or water, salt, pepper, and any fresh herbs you like. Having everything pre-measured saves time and makes the cooking process smoother. This way, you won't waste precious minutes looking for things while cooking.

Tip 2 Use canned ingredients for speed Using canned chickpeas and coconut milk is a great way to save time in the kitchen. They are already cooked and ready to use, so you can skip the long prep time of soaking or cooking legumes from scratch. Canned goods also have a long shelf life, making them a convenient option to keep on hand for quick meals.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Simple cooking steps Begin by heating a small pot over medium heat. Add the canned chickpeas with their liquid along with coconut milk. Stir in curry powder to taste, followed by vegetable broth or water until the desired consistency is reached. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Cook for about three minutes until heated through, stirring occasionally.

Advertisement