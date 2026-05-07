Quick, nutritious, and delicious: Spiced chickpeas

Transforming naan into a savory breakfast in five minutes is a quick and delicious way to start your day. By adding spiced chickpeas, you can create a satisfying meal that is both nutritious and flavorful. This simple preparation method allows you to enjoy a hearty breakfast without spending too much time in the kitchen. With just a few ingredients and minimal effort, you can elevate plain naan into an exciting morning dish.

Tip 1 Quick preparation tips Start by heating canned chickpeas in a pan with olive oil. Add cumin seeds, turmeric powder, and salt for flavor. Stir them together until the chickpeas are well-coated with the spices. This step takes only about two minutes, making it perfect for busy mornings.

Tip 2 Adding flavor with spices To elevate the taste of your dish further, add some freshly chopped coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lemon juice. The coriander adds a fresh aroma, while the lemon juice brings a zesty touch that balances the spices perfectly. This combination not only enhances the flavor profile but also adds a burst of freshness to your breakfast.

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Tip 3 Assembling your breakfast naan Spread the spiced chickpeas evenly over one side of the naan bread. If you want, you can top it with grated cheese or sliced avocado for added richness and texture. Then, place it under a broiler for just one minute to melt any cheese toppings and crisp up the naan slightly.

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