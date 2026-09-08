5 breakfast recipes featuring cashew milk
What's the story
Cashew milk is a versatile and creamy dairy-free alternative that can elevate your breakfast game. With its subtle nutty flavor, cashew milk can be used in a variety of quick and easy breakfast recipes. Whether you're looking for something sweet or savory, cashew milk has got you covered. Here are some simple ways to incorporate cashew milk into your morning routine.
Tip 1
Creamy cashew milk oatmeal
Start your day with a bowl of creamy oatmeal made with cashew milk.
Simply cook rolled oats in cashew milk instead of water or regular milk for a rich texture.
Add honey or maple syrup for sweetness, and top with fresh fruits, like bananas or berries, for added flavor and nutrition.
This dish is not only filling but also easy to prepare in under five minutes.
Tip 2
Smoothie bowl delight
Blend cashew milk with your favorite fruits, like bananas, strawberries, and mangoes, to make a refreshing smoothie bowl.
Pour the mixture into a bowl, and top it with granola, chia seeds, and sliced almonds for crunch.
This vibrant breakfast option is packed with vitamins and minerals, making it an ideal choice for those on the go.
Tip 3
Cashew milk pancakes
Whip up some fluffy pancakes by substituting regular milk with cashew milk in your pancake batter recipe.
The nutty flavor of the cashews pairs well with vanilla extract and cinnamon powder.
Serve these pancakes warm with maple syrup or fresh fruit toppings for an indulgent, yet quick, breakfast treat.
Tip 4
Savory cashew milk porridge
For savory lovers, prepare porridge using rice or quinoa cooked in cashew milk.
Season it with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary to taste.
This hearty dish can be customized by adding vegetables, such as spinach or mushrooms, making it both nutritious and satisfying without taking much time to prepare.
Tip 5
Chia seed pudding with cashews
Make chia seed pudding by mixing chia seeds soaked overnight in cashew milk until they form a gel-like consistency.
Add sweeteners like agave nectar, if desired, before serving chilled from the refrigerator next morning.
Garnish each serving bowl generously, topped off using crushed roasted salted whole unsalted plain raw cashews, providing a delightful crunchiness contrast against the creamy smoothness underneath.