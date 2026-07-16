Breakfast made easy: Carrot and walnut muffins
What's the story
A quick five-minute breakfast can be a game-changer for those busy mornings. Carrot and walnut breakfast muffins are the perfect combination of taste and nutrition. These muffins are easy to prepare and offer a healthy start to your day. With the goodness of carrots and walnuts, they make for an excellent source of fiber and healthy fats. Here's how you can make these delightful muffins in just five minutes.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make these muffins, you will need grated carrots, chopped walnuts, flour, baking powder, sugar or honey, milk or plant-based alternative, and a pinch of salt.
These ingredients are commonly found in most kitchens, and they provide the base for your muffins.
Having everything ready beforehand will make the preparation process smoother.
Preparation
Quick preparation steps
Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).
In a bowl, mix together the grated carrots, chopped walnuts, flour, baking powder, and sugar or honey.
Slowly pour in milk until you get a smooth batter.
Make sure there are no lumps before spooning the mixture into muffin cups.
Baking
Baking time
Once your batter is ready, place it in pre-greased muffin tins or liners.
Bake for about 15 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
Keep an eye on them, as baking times may vary slightly depending on your oven's settings.
Serving suggestions
Enjoying your muffins
Once baked, let the muffins cool slightly before serving warm with a cup of tea or coffee, if you like!
They also make for an excellent grab-and-go option when you're short on time but still want something nutritious in the morning.