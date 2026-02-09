5-minute prep: Chickpea flour scramble

Chickpea flour, or besan, is a versatile ingredient that can be turned into a quick and nutritious breakfast. In five minutes, you can whip up a protein-packed meal that is both satisfying and easy to make. This dish is perfect for those busy mornings when you need something filling yet healthy. With just a few ingredients, you can enjoy a delicious start to your day without spending too much time in the kitchen.

Dish 1 Simple chickpea flour scramble To prepare a basic chickpea flour scramble, mix one cup of chickpea flour with water until smooth. Add salt, pepper, and any spices of your choice for flavor. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and pour in the mixture, stirring continuously until it thickens. This simple scramble provides essential proteins and can be customized with vegetables like spinach or tomatoes for added nutrition.

Dish 2 Adding vegetables for nutrition Enhance your chickpea flour scramble by adding vegetables like bell peppers or onions. Chop them finely and saute them briefly before adding the chickpea mixture. Not only does this add flavor, but it also increases the vitamin content of your breakfast. The combination of chickpeas and vegetables gives you a balanced meal that supports overall health.

Dish 3 Spicing it up with herbs To give your chickpea flour scramble an aromatic twist, add fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley. These herbs not only enhance the taste but also provide additional nutrients such as antioxidants. Just chop them finely and mix them into the batter before cooking. The result is a flavorful dish that makes your morning routine more enjoyable.

