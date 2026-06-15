Try this simple recipe

5-minute chickpea wrap for busy mornings

By Simran Jeet 10:04 am Jun 15, 202610:04 am

What's the story

A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day. The five-minute chickpea salad breakfast wrap is an easy recipe that combines the goodness of chickpeas with fresh vegetables. This wrap is not only easy to make, but also offers a balanced meal option for those on the go. With simple ingredients and minimal preparation time, it is ideal for busy mornings.