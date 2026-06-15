5-minute chickpea wrap for busy mornings
What's the story
A quick and nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the day. The five-minute chickpea salad breakfast wrap is an easy recipe that combines the goodness of chickpeas with fresh vegetables. This wrap is not only easy to make, but also offers a balanced meal option for those on the go. With simple ingredients and minimal preparation time, it is ideal for busy mornings.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for the wrap
To make this wrap, you will need canned chickpeas, a whole wheat tortilla, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce leaves, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores. The chickpeas provide protein and fiber, while the vegetables add vitamins and minerals to your meal.
Preparation
Preparation steps simplified
Start by rinsing the canned chickpeas under cold water to remove excess sodium. In a bowl, mash them lightly with a fork. Add diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce leaves to the bowl. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the mixture, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix everything well before spreading it evenly on the whole wheat tortilla.
Wrapping tips
Wrapping techniques for best results
To wrap it perfectly without spilling its contents everywhere, fold one side of the tortilla inward over the filling first, then fold both ends tightly towards the center, and finally roll up from the bottom tightly till closed completely. This way, you ensure that every bite is packed with delicious flavors inside.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits of chickpeas
Chickpeas are loaded with protein, making them an excellent choice for vegetarians seeking alternatives to meat-based proteins. They are also high in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps you feeling full for a longer time after eating. In addition, chickpeas are rich in iron, magnesium, and folate, which promote overall health.