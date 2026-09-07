5-minute hairdos for busy mornings
What's the story
We all know how hectic weekday mornings can be, leaving little time for anything other than the essentials. But with a few simple hairstyles, you can look polished and put-together without spending too much time. These quick hairstyles are perfect for those who want to look their best without spending too much time on their hair. Here are five-minute hairstyles that are easy to do and look great.
Tip 1
The classic ponytail
The classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many, owing to its simplicity and versatility.
To get this look, simply gather your hair at the desired height and secure it with an elastic band.
For a more polished appearance, you can wrap a small section of hair around the elastic band to conceal it.
This style works well for both casual and formal occasions.
Tip 2
Messy bun magic
A messy bun is ideal for those days when you are short on time but still want to look effortlessly chic.
Start by gathering your hair into a high or low ponytail, twist it loosely around itself, and secure with a hairpin or elastic band.
Pull out a few strands around your face for a relaxed look.
This hairstyle is perfect for keeping hair off your neck while looking stylish.
Tip 3
Braided half-up style
The braided half-up style gives you the best of both worlds—some hair down and some up.
Take two sections from either side of your head, braid them loosely, and pin them at the back with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This way, you get a touch of elegance without spending too much time on styling.
Tip 4
Sleek low bun
For a more polished look, try the sleek low bun.
Start by brushing your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail tightly around itself until it forms a bun, securing it with bobby pins or an elastic band if needed.
This style gives you a professional appearance, perfect for work or formal events.
Tip 5
Quick twist updo
The quick twist updo is ideal for medium-length hair and is so easy to do.
Just part your hair down the middle and twist each side toward the back of your head.
Secure them together with bobby pins, and voila! You have an elegant updo that is perfect for any occasion.