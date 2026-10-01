5-minute hairstyles to try this festive season
What's the story
Indian festivals are a riot of colors and traditions, and hairstyles can elevate the festive look. But if you are short on time, quick hairstyles can be a lifesaver. They are simple, yet elegant, and can be done in five minutes or less. Here are some easy hairstyles that can be done quickly, without compromising on style or grace.
Braid twist
Classic braid with a twist
The classic braid with a twist is a go-to hairstyle for many. Just divide your hair into three sections and start braiding them together.
To add a twist, pick small strands from the front and include them in the braid as you go along.
This gives a neat and stylish look, ideal for any festive occasion.
Half bun
Half-up bun delight
The half-up bun delight gives you the best of both worlds: half your hair down and half in a bun.
Just take the top section of your hair, twist it into a bun at the back of your head, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This hairstyle is chic and keeps your hair away from your face.
Sleek ponytail
Sleek ponytail elegance
A sleek ponytail is all about simplicity and elegance.
Just brush your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
For added shine, you can apply some serum or gel to smooth out any flyaways.
This style is perfect for those who prefer minimal fuss but want to look polished.
Side twist
Twisted side ponytail charm
The twisted side ponytail charm adds a little flair to the regular ponytail.
Start by twisting two sections of hair from either side of your head toward the back, where they meet at one point.
Secure them together with an elastic band on one side of your neck.
This gives an interesting visual detail while keeping things practical.
Hairband fix
Simple hairband style
Using a decorative hairband can instantly elevate any look without much effort involved in styling itself!
Place it over your head like a regular bandana. Let a few strands fall naturally around your shoulders.
It is a simple way to add some festive cheer to your everyday look.