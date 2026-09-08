Running late? Try these claw clip hairstyles
What's the story
Claw clips are back in trend, and for good reason. They are the quickest way to style your hair without spending too much time in front of the mirror. These versatile accessories can be used to create a number of hairstyles, whether for work, a casual outing, or both. Here are some quick five-minute hairstyles you can create with claw clips, making your morning routine easier.
Tip 1
Classic twist updo
The classic twist updo is perfect for those who want a polished look in no time.
Start by gathering all your hair into a low ponytail.
Twist the ponytail loosely and wrap it around itself at the nape of your neck.
Secure the twist with a claw clip, letting any loose strands frame your face for an elegant touch.
Tip 2
Half-up half-down style
For those who like to keep some hair down while keeping it out of their face, the half-up, half-down style is just perfect.
Take the top section of your hair from above your ears and pull it back into a small ponytail or twist.
Secure this section with a claw clip, leaving the rest of your hair flowing freely for an effortless yet chic appearance.
Tip 3
Messy bun delight
The messy bun is a go-to hairstyle for those who are always on the go but want to look stylish.
Pull all your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around itself to form a bun.
Secure the bun in place with a claw clip, allowing some strands to escape naturally for a relaxed vibe.
Tip 4
Side swept elegance
Side-swept hairstyles add an element of sophistication without requiring much effort or time.
Sweep all your hair to one side and twist it slightly at the back near one ear.
Use a claw clip to secure this twisted section in place, creating an elegant side-swept look, perfect for any occasion.
Tip 5
Quick French twist
The French twist is another classic that works wonders when you are short on time but long on style aspirations.
Gather all your hair at one side and twist it tightly toward the scalp until you reach the desired height on the head's side.
Secure it firmly using two claw clips, ensuring that every part stays intact throughout the day.