Make this protein-packed moonglet in just 5 minutes

The moonglet is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. Made from moong dal (green gram), this dish is rich in protein and fiber, making it an ideal start to the day. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it is also budget-friendly, costing less than ₹20 per serving. Here's how you can whip up this delightful dish in no time.

#1 Ingredients needed for moonglet To prepare a basic moonglet, you will need one-half cup of soaked moong dal, salt to taste, a pinch of turmeric powder, chopped onions, and green chilies for flavor, and oil for cooking. These ingredients are commonly found in most Indian kitchens and are inexpensive to buy if you do not have them already.

#2 Step-by-step preparation guide Start by blending the soaked moong dal into a smooth batter. Add salt, turmeric powder, chopped onions, and green chilies into the batter for flavor. Heat a nonstick pan with a little oil on medium flame. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly like a pancake. Cook until both sides are golden brown.

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#3 Tips for enhancing flavor To enhance the flavor of your moonglet, consider adding finely chopped vegetables, like tomatoes or bell peppers, into the batter before cooking. You can also sprinkle some coriander leaves on top after cooking for added freshness. A dash of lemon juice before serving can give it an extra zing.

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