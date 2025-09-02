Quick and healthy: Pineapple coconut balls

Pineapple coconut energy balls make a quick, easy snack option that can be prepared in five minutes! Mixing the tropical flavors of pineapple and coconut, these refreshing energy balls give you a boost of energy. Ideal for a quick pick-me-up during the day or before a workout, these require minimal ingredients and no baking! These energy balls are delicious and convenient.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for preparation To prepare pineapple coconut energy balls, you'll need dried pineapple, shredded coconut, oats, honey or maple syrup, and almond butter. The mixture turns into a chewy, naturally sweetened snack. Use unsweetened dried pineapple to keep the sugar content low. Oats and almond butter bring protein and fiber to the mix, making these snacks filling and healthy at the same time.

Preparation Simple steps to make them Start by chopping the dried pineapple into small pieces. In a food processor, add the chopped pineapple along with shredded coconut, oats, honey or maple syrup, and almond butter. Blend until everything is well mixed but still a little chunky for texture. Once combined, use your hands to roll the mixture into small balls, about one inch in size.

Storage Storage tips for freshness Once you've made your energy balls, store them in an airtight container to keep them fresh. They can be stored at room temperature for up to three days or refrigerated for up to a week. For longer storage options, try freezing them; they will stay good up to a month in the freezer without compromising on flavor or texture.